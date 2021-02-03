KDHE names 3 active COVID clusters in Wichita, including a school and a nursing home

State public health officials identified three active coronavirus clusters in Wichita on Wednesday as Kansas continues to report fewer active outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s list named the Trinity Academy private school, which has had seven cases in the last two weeks. The Starkey Inc. group home has had six cases in the last two weeks. The Life Care Center of Wichita long-term care facility has had 15 cases in the last two weeks

In the surrounding area, Butler County has a cluster at El Dorado Correctional Facility with 19 recent cases; Cowley County’s Winfield Correctional Facility has 116 recent cases in its cluster; and Reno County has 20 recent cases at Hutchinson Correctional Facility and seven recent cases at Hutchinson Community College.

There could be additional active outbreaks in the area. The KDHE’s list identified only about 10% of all active clusters in the state.

The Sedgwick County Health Department on Wednesday reported two new school clusters and two more outbreaks at long-term care facilities since Tuesday. The care facility locations were not immediately available. The local health department has made a practice of not naming school clusters.

There have now been 83 outbreaks at local care facilities and 21 at schools, the county health department reports.

Overall, the KDHE reported 29 fewer active clusters in Kansas than there were a week ago. Most of that drop can be attributed to long-term care facilities, what had 26 fewer active clusters. However, there are nine more active clusters at businesses this week, as well as three more active clusters at schools.

Despite the drop in active outbreaks, the state reported 29 new clusters in the past week, including 13 at nursing homes and 12 at private businesses. There were 56 new cluster deaths in that time, with 53 at nursing homes. The other three deaths came from outbreaks at a daycare, a private business and a group living facility.

Since the pandemic reached Kansas, the state has recorded 278,915 cases, 8,578 hospitalizations, 2,333 ICU admissions and 3,895 deaths. The increases since Monday were 2,247 new cases, 89 new hospitalizations, 22 new ICU admissions and 86 new deaths.

The 1,767 total coronavirus clusters account for 36,065 cases of COVID-19, 1,715 hospitalizations and 1,760 deaths.

In Sedgwick County, the KDHE reports pandemic totals of 50,800 cases, 1,247 hospitalizations, 352 ICU admissions and 545 deaths. The increases since Monday were 530 new cases, 16 new hospitalizations, four new ICU admissions and eight new deaths.

Statewide, 13,340 first doses and 6,925 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines were reported as administered over the past two days.

The 198,350 total first doses administered is about 6.8% of the state population, but only about 1.8%, or 51,374 people, have received the second dose and are fully inoculated.

There have been 413,350 total doses distributed to Kansas, of which about one-fourth have been through the federal long-term care program.