Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Kansas weddings and other private events among 50 COVID clusters named in KDHE list

Kansas public health officials named two weddings, as well as other private events, that have become coronavirus clusters.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday identified 50 of 297 active outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. It appeared to be the first time that private events were identified on the list. The KDHE previously had a policy that private events were to be excluded due to privacy concerns.

The 297 active clusters and 50 identified locations appeared to be highs for the weekly list. Last week, the KDHE named 45 of 261 active outbreaks.

The report shows Derby High School continues to struggle with containing a month-long outbreak. That cluster has six cases in the past two weeks. The most recent case was identified on Friday. Newton High School with five cases was added to the list.

The Rolling Hills Health and Rehab long-term care facility in Wichita remained on the list, as did the Hutchinson Correctional Facility and Wellington’s Free Will Baptist Church.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There may be additional active clusters in the Wichita area that were not identified by the KDHE.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has reported a second cluster at a school in the county, but has not identified the school. It was not named in the KDHE’s report.

The list did not include locations for clusters at 86 nursing homes and long-term care facilities, 46 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 21 schools, 15 private events, 13 jails or prisons, 12 colleges or universities, 12 sports teams, 11 government offices, 11 group homes, nine health care facilities, six religious gatherings, four daycares and one camp.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares are excluded due to privacy concerns.

In one week, Kansas had 78 new clusters and 1,056 new cases connected to new and existing clusters. There were 27 new hospitalizations from clusters, as well as 48 new deaths from clusters.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

The state reported its first death connected to a sporting event or team. There were also 46 new deaths from clusters at long-term care facilities, two at prisons and one at a private business. Two of those deaths had previously been reported in clusters at health care facilities.

There have been 989 total clusters, accounting for 596 of the state’s 1,087 deaths.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. Here are the active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday:

Colleges or Universities

Schools

Sports

Private Events

Religious Gathering

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Government

Group Living Facility

Health Care Facility

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service