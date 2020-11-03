Wichita hospitals fill last ICU beds and move to contingency plans

Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center have moved to “contingency operations” after all of their intensive care unit or ICU beds filled this week, according to Sedgwick County spokesperson Kate Flavin.

The healthcare systems did not immediately respond to question about what those contingency plans include.

Last week, the hospital systems reported its largest number of COVID-19 patients. An Ascension Via Christi spokesperson said last week that the hospital had adjusted its number of COVID-19 beds as the virus spread and contracted during the pandemic.

Ascension Via Christi filled its COVID-19 beds last week despite adding beds the week before.

The Sedgwick County Health Department provides a weekly snapshot of COVID-19 hospital figures on Mondays. Flavin said in an email that this week’s numbers were updated on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning the dashboard showed all 208 ICU beds were filled. The previous high of ICU beds in use was the week before, when 195 ICU beds were in use.

The snapshot showed 60 of the ICU beds were COVID-19 patients. That’s the highest number — second is the 39 reported last week — since the dashboard starting showing hospital figures at the end of June.

The total amount of COVID-19 patients also was highest, at 111; the previous record last week’s 90 patients.

This story will be updated.