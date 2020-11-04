Kansas reports 41 new deaths and 2,988 COVID cases as Sedgwick County adds 505 cases

State public health officials reported 41 more coronavirus disease deaths on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reported 2,988 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 new hospitalizations. The increases are over two days, since the KDHE’s Monday report.

There have now been totals of 92,215 cases, 1,087 deaths and 3,984 hospitalizations in Kansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sedgwick County had 505 new cases over two days, raising the county’s total to 14,694, according to KDHE statistics. The Sedgwick County Health Department reported two new deaths on Tuesday and no new deaths on Wednesday.

Sedgwick County residents had three new hospitalizations and no new ICU admissions, according to KDHE statistics. The ICUs of Wichita’s two major hospitals were at capacity as of Monday.

Statewide, there were 24 new ICU admissions and six more COVID-19 patients placed on ventilators. There were new hospitalizations in every adult age group except for 35-44.

The 41 patients who died were all 45 years old or older.