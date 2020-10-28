Kansas had 56 new COVID outbreaks in one week. KDHE names 45 of 261 active clusters

Kansas public health officials reported more active coronavirus outbreaks — but identified fewer — in this week’s COVID-19 cluster summary.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified just 45 of 261 active clusters of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Last week, the KDHE named locations for 49 of 235 active outbreaks.

The report shows Derby High School continues to struggle with containing a month-long outbreak. That cluster has six cases in the last two weeks. The most recent case was identified on Friday.

Sedgwick County also has four nursing homes and other care facilities on the list. They are Medicalodges of Goddard and Wichita’s Reflection Living Hidden Lakes, Reflection Living Pearl House and Rolling Hills Health and Rehab.

In Sumner County, an outbreak at Wellington’s Free Will Baptist Church has had 16 cases. Wellington also has a group home, AAHN’s Place, on the list.

In Reno County, Hutchinson has active outbreaks at the TECH Inc. group home and the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Cowley and Reno counties also have prison clusters on the list with the El Dorado and Winfield correctional facilities.

There may be additional active clusters in the Wichita area that were not identified by the KDHE.

The list did not include locations for clusters at 68 long-term care facilities, 37 private businesses, 18 colleges or universities, 16 schools, 16 private events, 11 health care facilities, nine jails or prisons, eight sports, eight government offices, seven group living situations, seven meatpacking plants, six religious gatherings, three daycares, one camp and one bar or restaurant.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

In one week, Kansas had 56 new clusters and 684 new cases connected to new and existing clusters. There were 40 new hospitalizations from clusters, as well as 40 new deaths from clusters — 39 at long-term care facilities and one at a health care facility.

There have been 911 total clusters, accounting for 548 of the state’s 1,007 deaths.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. Here are the active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday:

Colleges or Universities

Benedictine College, Atchison, Atchison County, 11 cases.

Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 17 cases.

Schools

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Hoxie Jr.-Sr. High School, Hoxie, Sheridan County, five cases.

Lakeside Elementary School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, five cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, eight cases.

Sports

Washburn University Athletics, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Religious Gathering

Crossroads Baptist Church, Girard, Crawford County, seven cases.

Free Will Baptist Church, Wellington, Sumner County, 16 cases.

Private Business

H&R Block, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

Government

Prairie Band of Potawatomi Tribal Police, Prairie Band Potawatomi Indian Reservation, Jackson County, five cases.

Group Living Facilities

AAHN’s Place, Wellington, Sumner County, five cases.

Apollo Towers, Clay Center, Clay County, seven cases.

TECH Inc., Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 48 cases.

Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, nine cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 186 cases.

Norton Correctional Facility, Norton, Norton County, 138 cases.

Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 22 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Andbe Home, Norton, Norton County, 94 cases.

Bethesda Home, Goessel, Marion County, eight cases.

Brewster Place, Topeka, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

Brookdale Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

Brookdale Rosehill, Shawnee, Johnson County, 14 cases.

Chase County Care & Rehab Center, Cottonwood Falls, Chase County, 11 cases.

Dignity Care Home, Salina, Saline County, 18 cases.

Garden Terrace at Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, 11 cases.

Guest Home Estates, Fort Scott, Bourbon County, seven cases.

Homestead of Olathe, Olathe, Johnson County, seven cases.

Homestead of Olathe Memory Unit, Olathe, Johnson County, eight cases.

Lakeview Village Long Term Care, Lenexa, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Life Care Center of Seneca, Seneca, Nemaha County, 10 cases.

Medicalodges Kinsley, Kinsley, Edwards County, five cases.

Medicalodges of Goddard, Goddard, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

Merriam Gardens, Shawnee, Johnson County, six cases.

Minneapolis Health and Rehabilitation Center, Minneapolis, Ottawa, five cases.

Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, five cases.

Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare, Overland Park, Johnson County, seven cases.

Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Center, Topeka, Shawnee County, 19 cases.

Reflection Living Hidden Lakes, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

Reflection Living Pearl House, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, Wichita, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

The Piper Assisted Living and Memory Care, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, 12 cases.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor, Topeka, Shawnee County, nine cases.

Topside Manor, Goodland, Sherman County, eight cases.