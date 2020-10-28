Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Kansas had 56 new COVID outbreaks in one week. KDHE names 45 of 261 active clusters

Kansas public health officials reported more active coronavirus outbreaks — but identified fewer — in this week’s COVID-19 cluster summary.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified just 45 of 261 active clusters of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Last week, the KDHE named locations for 49 of 235 active outbreaks.

The report shows Derby High School continues to struggle with containing a month-long outbreak. That cluster has six cases in the last two weeks. The most recent case was identified on Friday.

Sedgwick County also has four nursing homes and other care facilities on the list. They are Medicalodges of Goddard and Wichita’s Reflection Living Hidden Lakes, Reflection Living Pearl House and Rolling Hills Health and Rehab.

In Sumner County, an outbreak at Wellington’s Free Will Baptist Church has had 16 cases. Wellington also has a group home, AAHN’s Place, on the list.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Reno County, Hutchinson has active outbreaks at the TECH Inc. group home and the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Cowley and Reno counties also have prison clusters on the list with the El Dorado and Winfield correctional facilities.

There may be additional active clusters in the Wichita area that were not identified by the KDHE.

The list did not include locations for clusters at 68 long-term care facilities, 37 private businesses, 18 colleges or universities, 16 schools, 16 private events, 11 health care facilities, nine jails or prisons, eight sports, eight government offices, seven group living situations, seven meatpacking plants, six religious gatherings, three daycares, one camp and one bar or restaurant.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

In one week, Kansas had 56 new clusters and 684 new cases connected to new and existing clusters. There were 40 new hospitalizations from clusters, as well as 40 new deaths from clusters — 39 at long-term care facilities and one at a health care facility.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

There have been 911 total clusters, accounting for 548 of the state’s 1,007 deaths.

More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. Here are the active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday:

Colleges or Universities

Schools

Sports

Religious Gathering

Private Business

Government

Group Living Facilities

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service