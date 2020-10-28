As Kansas passes 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Kelly orders flags flown at half-staff

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after the state passed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,007 total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, which was an increase of 31 from Monday.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of 1,007 Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Kelly said in a statement. “One of the many terrible impacts of this virus has been that families are unable to hold in-person services to mourn the passing of their loved ones. Each one of these Kansans was someone’s child, parent, or grandparent. They were part of a community. Today, I’m directing that flags be lowered to half-staff, so that we may honor and remember them.”

The flag directive starts immediately and runs through Friday.

The KDHE reported a record-high 3,369 new cases of COVID-19, though about 1,500 of those were attributed to automation of a process that had previously been done manually.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sedgwick County alone had more than 500 new cases. The KDHE reported the county’s total at 12,515, which was an increase of 511.

Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said Wednesday that one of two hospital systems in Wichita is at capacity with COVID-19 patients as the other hospital system “is not far behind.” The county health department changed it’s area hospital status assessment to “critical” with a red exclamation point.

The state reported 106 hospitalizations statewide and eight among Sedgwick County residents. Every age group in Kansas had multiple new hospitalizations. There were 34 more ICU admissions in the state, with five of the patients being from Sedgwick County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.