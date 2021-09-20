Looking for a $25 million ‘gentleman’s farm’ in rural Kansas? This could be it

Schmidt Farm. American Land Brokers.

If you’ve been in the market for a massive, turnkey farm operation squarely in the middle of the Kansas countryside, a new listing in Wallace County could be an option.

On over 3,500 acres and boasting an entire fleet of John Deere farm equipment, the Schmidt Farm is an active farming operation that also has a luxury custom designed four bedroom, six and a half bath main house built in 2011, as well as a two bedroom foreman’s cottage.

House amenities include granite countertops, his and her bedrooms, enormous vaulted ceilings, a six-car garage and custom log beams throughout.

Know for a life-sized bronze bull elk in its central driveway, the site also has a custom-engineered 600,000 BU grain facility, a farm shop, a car barn and an aircraft hangar.

Hunting in the area includes antelope, whitetail, mule deer, small game and pheasant.

The main house is seven miles south of Sharon Springs, Kansas on State Highway 27 in western Kansas and only three and a half hours from Denver. Other towns including Oakley, Tribune, Colby and Goodland are also in the area.

Right now the site is divvied up into 750 dryland acres, 200 miscellaneous acres and 2580 of irrigated acres with Ulysses, Kuma and Keith silt loams with 0-3% slopes on Class II and Class III soils and 24 irrigation wells.

The listing is held by Mark VanHouten at American Land Brokers.

Schmidt Farm. Andy Zavodny

