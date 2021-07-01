This popular sprawling Kansas hunting ranch is selling for $32 million

The property’s central entry. Whitetail Properties

If you’ve been looking for a nearly 3,000-acre ranch to hunt everything from pheasant to deer, before heading off to crafted cocktails on site, the recently listed Hooray Ranch can be yours for a cool $32 million, its real estate agent says.

One of the ranch’s luxury lounges. Whitetail Properties

Created in 2013 by linking 11 separate and adjacent hunting properties and farms, the ranch covers 2,239 acres spread across five counties in south-central Kansas. It is perhaps best known for its frequent appearances on outdoor television staple “Bone Collector.” The property also partially borders the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

The lodge. Whitetail Properties

On that compound are multiple homes, including a 9,000-square-foot lodge, and curated hunting habitats to target fish, waterfowl, deer, turkey and other birds via a designated Pheasant Tower. And some of those ducks you’ll find in their very own handcrafted beaver pond.

Duck hunting in situ. Whitetail Properties

The ranch has prime waterfowl habitat. Whitetail Properties

In total, the ranch encompasses Mays Farm on 303 acres in Reno County; Hidden Marsh on 155 acres in Stafford County; Argonia Farm on 180 acres in Harper/Sumner counties; Big Fish Farm on 160 acres in Kingman County; Brandy Lake on 60 acres in Reno County; the Schrag Farm on 77 acres in Kingman County; ranch headquarters on 277 acres in Reno County; Headwaters Farm on 724 acres in Stafford County; Beaver Hole on 80 acres in Harper County; Jones Farm on 158 acres in Reno County; and Little Fish Farm on 62 acres in Kingman County.

Field shooting at Hooray Ranch. Whitetail Properties

There’s also a sauna, game room, massage area, conference room, bars, shuffleboard and dog kennels. The ranch is listed by Whitetail Properties.