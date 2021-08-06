Check out this $12M Kansas ranch with 4,000 acres for sale

Wagstaff Ranch. Hall and Hall

If you’re in the market for a piece of iconic Kansas history, you may have found a gem in the Wagstaff Ranch for sale in Alma, Kansas.

Owned by the family of well-known attorney Tom Wagstaff since 1960, the ranch boasts a 16-acre lake, nearly 6,000 square foot home, a pool, 4,053 acres and barns and pens for both cattle and horses, all located in the Flint Hills.

“One of the things I love the most is after a hectic week in Kansas City , we can make an under two hour drive to the Flint Hills and feel like we are days away from everything,” Wagstaff told the Eagle. “Whoever said Kansas isn’t beautiful has never been to the Flint Hills.”

The main house also has a 600 square foot stone guest house, and both the larger home and the guest house were remodeled in 2007 and 2000, respectively. It also has 20 ponds scattered throughout the property.

The property itself is still a working cattle operation and is separated into 12 pastures and traps, with easy access to Chalk Road for working and shipping pens.

“The ranch has been in our family for over 60 years and not only is it great cattle country but also has been a terrific spot for entertainment of family and friends,” Wagstaff said. “I was raised by a father who believed the best relaxation was to get on a horse and spend several hours riding through the Flint Hills checking cattle and enjoying the natural beauty of the Flint Hills.”

The ranch is being offered turn-key and is being brokered by John Wildin with Hall and Hall.

