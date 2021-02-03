One of Bradley Fair’s early tenants is leaving for space across the street

Jason’s Deli at Bradley Fair is moving to the former Kneaders Bakery & Cafe space across Rock Road in part for its drive-through. File photo

Jason’s Deli, which has been at Bradley Fair since 1997, is leaving the center. Part of the reason is that Bradley Fair founder George Laham showed Jason’s Deli franchisee Kirk Jefferies the former Kneaders Bakery & Cafe space across Rock Road, and Jefferies ended up buying it.

Jefferies said the appeal was a drive-through, which he said the chain as a whole has been adding. He also added one at his Amarillo Jason’s Deli three and a half years ago.

“Those have been doing real well in the pandemic, of course, but they were doing real well before that, too.”

There are other reasons for the move as well.

“We love Bradley Fair, but the parking at Bradley Fair has always been a challenge for us,” Jefferies said.

Or, more so, for the restaurant’s neighbors.

“The co-tenants, they didn’t appreciate us that much for taking up all of their parking.”

Most of the restaurant’s business throughout the pandemic has been to-go and delivery orders. Pick-ups and even curbside service have been a bit of a struggle, Jefferies said.

WS Development, which manages and co-owns Bradley Fair, approached Jefferies about moving within the center because he said the group wants to put something else in his space.

“They wanted us to move over to where the Good Egg was.”

There wasn’t a possibility for a drive-through, though.

At the former Kneaders space, Jason’s Deli will have a slightly smaller dining room and a bigger kitchen. The smaller dining space won’t make a difference, especially with the drive-through, Jefferies said.

He checked into moving his 21st and Ridge Road Jason’s Deli within the center where it is, but Jefferies said it didn’t work out. It could be a possibility for the future on the west side.

“We’ll see how this one goes.”

Another future possibility is that Jefferies will bring another franchise, Chicken Express, to Wichita as well. That franchise is based in Fort Worth where Jefferies also is based. He said he needs to open about 10 of those in Tulsa before exploring the Wichita market.

The Bradley Fair Jason’s Deli will close after business on March 7 and reopen at 8 a.m. March 10 in the new spot. Jefferies said the salad bar is moving along with some equipment, but everything else — except the employees — will be new.

“We’re excited about it,” he said. “This just made a lot of sense for us to go over there.”