A new partner for one of Wichita’s best-known shopping centers

Laham Development and Massachusetts-based WS Development have entered into a joint venture for the future of Bradley Fair, the shopping and dining center at 21st and Rock Road. File photo

Last week, Bradley Fair developer George Laham was coy when asked about what’s happening at the center, but a Monday news release confirms that Laham Development and Massachusetts-based WS Development have entered into a joint venture “in the future of the beloved community destination.”

Laham started the upscale shopping center at 21st and Rock Road in 1990.

It now has more than 50 retail shops and restaurants, including Pottery Barn, Barnes & Noble and, next month, Trader Joe’s.

“Bradley Fair is an essential hub of community, culture and commerce,” Laham said in the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He said WS Development shares a similar vision for the center’s future.

That company also started in 1990 and is in 11 states with more than 90 properties.

The release said WS Development focuses “particularly on community activation, retail mix, design, landscaping and public art.”

Laham didn’t return a call to discuss the venture.