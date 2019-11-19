Growing ReeceNichols South Central Kansas to expand again with two new offices

ReeceNichols South Central Kansas is opening two new offices in the next 45 days. It’s taking space at the Legacy Bank building in west Wichita along with 1,000 square feet in this building at 1259 N. Rainbow in Derby. Courtesy photo

The growing ReeceNichols South Central Kansas is at it again with plans for two new offices in the next 45 days.

“It’s all about timing and the interest that we’ve had,” says general manager Richelle Knotts. “That’s been our driving force.”

The company, a ReeceNichols Real Estate franchise, is taking 1,442 square feet at the Legacy Bank building at 7555 W. 21st St. It also will have access to a conference room and common areas there.

In Derby, the company is taking 1,000 square feet at 1259 N. Rainbow.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

That’s in addition to the almost 9,000-square-foot ReeceNichols headquarters in the Commerce Bank building at the Waterfront.

The firm started in February following Knotts’ departure from J.P. Weigand & Sons, which is now suing her and ReeceNichols. The suit alleges breach of fiduciary duty, wrongful use of trade secrets and interference with Weigand’s business among other things.

The suit follows a major shakeup for the longtime real estate firm, which has been a leader in commercial and residential real estate in Wichita and Kansas. There have been a number of high-profile defections from Weigand to ReeceNichols since the company started doing business here. That includes Cindy Carnahan and her Carnahan Group along with the Rupp-Steven team.

Knotts won’t comment on the status of the lawsuit.

She says she’ll have broker announcements for the new offices coming soon.

“I think this reach will expand us quite a bit.”

ReeceNichols, which she says is doing “remarkably well,” has 52 agents so far along with five managers and support staff.

The new offices are “a matter of convenience for the agents,” Knotts says.

She says ReeceNichols Real Estate provides guidance on new offices. The next ones likely will be outside of Wichita but in the area, Knotts says.

“We’re excited to be part of that growth that’s happening throughout our city and the community,” she says. “Just being a part of the community is very important to us.”