J.P. Weigand & Sons files lawsuit against former general manager who started new firm

J.P. Weigand & Sons has filed a lawsuit againstformer vice president and general manager Richelle Knotts and the two new real estate companies she formed. Bo Rader

J.P. Weigand & Sons filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday against former Weigand vice president and general manager Richelle Knotts and her new businesses, Reece & Nichols Realtors and ReeceNichols South Central Kansas.

“Filing this lawsuit has been a difficult and unprecedented decision for our company and not one we took lightly,” said an e-mailed statement from Weigand chairman and CEO Nestor Weigand Jr.

The suit follows a major shakeup for the longtime real estate firm, which has been a leader in commercial and residential real estate in Wichita and Kansas. There have been a number of high-profile defections from Weigand to ReeceNichols since the company started doing business here.

“Unfortunately, following Ms. Knott’s voluntary resignation from J.P. Weigand in January of this year, a number of troubling facts related to her performance have come to light,” Weigand’s statement said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We concluded that Ms. Knotts’ actions and the actions of Reece & Nichols Realtors, Inc. and ReeceNichols South Central Kansas, LLC as outlined in our court petition were done with the intent to weaken J.P. Weigand and place our company at a competitive disadvantage. Given the gravity of the issues involved, we were compelled to pursue legal action.”

Weigand’s e-mail said that because it is a legal matter, he and the company aren’t commenting further.

Knotts couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Look for more information as it becomes available.