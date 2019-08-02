Carrie Rengers
J.P. Weigand & Sons files lawsuit against former general manager who started new firm
J.P. Weigand & Sons filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday against former Weigand vice president and general manager Richelle Knotts and her new businesses, Reece & Nichols Realtors and ReeceNichols South Central Kansas.
“Filing this lawsuit has been a difficult and unprecedented decision for our company and not one we took lightly,” said an e-mailed statement from Weigand chairman and CEO Nestor Weigand Jr.
The suit follows a major shakeup for the longtime real estate firm, which has been a leader in commercial and residential real estate in Wichita and Kansas. There have been a number of high-profile defections from Weigand to ReeceNichols since the company started doing business here.
“Unfortunately, following Ms. Knott’s voluntary resignation from J.P. Weigand in January of this year, a number of troubling facts related to her performance have come to light,” Weigand’s statement said.
“We concluded that Ms. Knotts’ actions and the actions of Reece & Nichols Realtors, Inc. and ReeceNichols South Central Kansas, LLC as outlined in our court petition were done with the intent to weaken J.P. Weigand and place our company at a competitive disadvantage. Given the gravity of the issues involved, we were compelled to pursue legal action.”
Weigand’s e-mail said that because it is a legal matter, he and the company aren’t commenting further.
Knotts couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
