Top residential broker Cindy Carnahan and her Carnahan Group leave Weigand

To say the recent weeks have been a time of transition for J.P. Weigand & Sons would be a serious understatement.
In the latest major shakeup at the longtime real estate firm, multimillion dollar residential producer Cindy Carnahan and her Carnahan Group — including a dozen licensed real estate brokers — have left Weigand for the newly formed ReeceNichols South Central Kansas.
“I wanted to have my own business that I could control,” Carnahan says. “Something that I could make my own.”
“I’m so excited.”
Carnahan has been working with Weigand for 33 years. She says she was the first in this region to form a team of brokers.
She and Brandon Baker, her vice president at the Carnahan Group, and former Weigand residential vice president and general manager Richelle Knotts have started ReeceNichols here.
The company bills itself as “the largest full-service real estate brokerage firm in Kansas and Missouri with more than 3,000 professionals in 30 offices.”
Knotts left her job first and started the company here. The others have now joined.
“I couldn’t announce anything until I was out,” Carnahan says.
Weigand chairman, president and CEO Nestor Weigand didn’t immediately return a call for comment.
“Nestor was really gracious,” Carnahan says. “He said, ‘You’ll be an asset wherever you go.’ “
Carnahan says he did not try to keep her at the company.
Kim Brace, who replaced Knotts as vice president and general manager of the residential division, did not return a call for comment immediately either.
Technology was a big lure for Carnahan, she says.
“I was introduced to ReeceNichols and felt that they had a company and a technology platform like I’ve never seen before,” she says.
“You know, it’s hard to stay up with technology,” Carnahan says. “You can do it one app at a time, or you can join up with ReeceNichols and have them do it. . . . The whole platform is just incredible.”
Look for more information on the story shortly.
