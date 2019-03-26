Finally, an update on Greenwich Place’s golf entertainment complex, but it’s not DRIV

As Greenwich Place continues to grow with new businesses such as Dave & Busters and Duluth Trading Co., there’s been almost zero word on what’s going on with the golf entertainment complex planned for the 100-acre development at K-96 and Greenwich.
Until now, that is.
Something called Swings Golf — it’s not clear if that’s the business name or a working name for now — will go before the planning commission on April 4.
That appears to be different than the DRIV Golf Lounge & Brewhouse that Have You Heard? first reported in late 2016.
No one with Wichita Destination Developers, the Greenwich Place developers, is talking about Swings.
Nor is it clear if the development is related to something called Swing Golf LLC, which “is launching an exciting Golf Entertainment Business that transforms the driving range golf experience into an unforgettable social and gaming experience,” according to its website.
Swings Golf almost didn’t make it onto the April 4 planning agenda. Planners kept requesting more specific site plan information and finally got it Tuesday morning.
According to documents filed with the planning department, Swings plans a three-story indoor-outdoor complex of family entertainment with a three-tier range that has 60 bays for golfing.
There’s also a development application for the site at 29th and Greenwich that would allow up to a possible 170-foot fence to prevent golf balls from leaving the property.
Swings also will have indoor and outdoor dining areas, a two-story roof terrace overlooking the yard area, a 36-hole miniature golf course, arcade and gaming areas and a go-cart area.
According to documents, the bays will have “top tracer ball tracking technology” along with interactive golf games.
Swings also will have TVs, high-top and lounge seating.
The concept is similar to Topgolf, which is popular nationally.
DRIV was planned to be a similar concept.
Wichita Destination Developers had been working with California-based Thinkwell, a global experience and design company that wants to start a chain of DRIV lounges. Wichita was to be the first DRIV.
No one with Thinkwell could immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Look for more information on Swings Golf after the April 4 planning commission meeting.
