Get a sneak peek at a new national clothing chain for Wichita

Wichita’s new Duluth Trading Co. is having a soft opening on Thursday and a grand opening March 21 with, as the Wisconsin company puts it in a release, “a ribbon-cutting ceremony and on-site lumberjack demonstrations!”
Duluth is one of several new stores opening at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.
The clothing company has an emphasis on work wear and accessories.
“They have a huge internet sales business,” Greenwich Place developer Christian Ablah said last fall when announcing the store.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Ablah, of Classic Real Estate, said internet sales are a big part of why the company chose to open here.
“They can see where the consumers are buying,” he said. “This is a big deal for Wichita because people won’t have to travel to Kansas City.”
Duluth is bucking a trend, he said.
“It’s nice to see a retailer who has had great internet sales now want to have bricks and mortar, which is not exactly the norm in the retail shopping center business.”
Comments