Greenwich Place lands two more restaurants, including a new-to-Wichita steak house

It’s perhaps a good thing that Kansas is beef country, because Wichita is getting another new steak house.
Saltgrass Steak House, which is more upscale than Outback Steakhouse but less than Chester’s Chophouse & Wine Bar, is going to open at the entrance to Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.
Just down from there, immediately east of Blaze Pizza, Panera Bread also is going to open at the development.
“Having Panera and Saltgrass . . . is exciting because it helps keep the shoppers and visitors . . . in the immediate area,” says developer Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate.
“Customers want choices with different price points and fun eating establishments to go to.”
This makes the fifth and sixth restaurants for Greenwich Place, a 106-acre development that started when the Wichita Sports Forum opened in late 2015.
In addition to Blaze Pizza, Freezing Moo and Buffalo Wings & Rings are open there and Dave & Buster’s is under construction.
There are already several Paneras in the Wichita area, but Saltgrass is new to the market.
Panera is taking 4,200 square feet at Greenwich Place.
In 2017, Wichitan Randy Simon, the area’s former Panera franchisee, sold his 34 cafes in Kansas and Missouri to Cleveland-based Pan American Group. It’s the second-largest Panera franchisee and a division of San Francisco-based Flynn Restaurant Group.
Houston-based Landry’s, which has brands such as Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s and Rainforest Cafe, is the parent company of Saltgrass. Saltgrass will be in 7,100 square feet at Greenwich Place.
The two new restaurants make seven new tenants under construction with almost 94,000 new square feet at the development.
Also under construction with Dave & Buster’s are Michael’s, Five Below, Famous Footwear and Duluth Trading Co.
There are still pockets throughout Greenwich Place where future tenants can locate. There’s also one major area along K-96 just east of where Dave & Buster’s is opening where there’s room for almost 100,000 square feet of tenants.
Check back for news of other new tenants and on the Saltgrass and Panera openings, which should be around September.
