This new-to-Wichita clothing store — and three others — are coming to Greenwich Place

Four new stores are under construction at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.
“It’s exciting to keep the momentum going,” says developer Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate.
The new tenants include Michaels, Famous Footwear, Five Below and, as Have You Heard? reported in June, Duluth Trading Co.
The stores join a dozen other retailers, three restaurants and a salon that have opened since the Wichita Sports Forum kicked off the 106-acre development in late 2015.
“The tenant mix that we have is good,” Ablah says. “When consumers are shopping, they shop with one retailer and then cross shop with others, and I feel like . . . we have a really good lineup.”
He says the new retail outlets “just help create a stronger regional draw, which is what we all hoped for at the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich.”
Ablah says the center’s reach is a couple of hundred miles, and landing a tenant such as Duluth Trading “solidifies what we’ve been promoting all along.”
Duluth is a Wisconsin clothing company that has an emphasis on work wear and accessories.
“They have a huge internet sales business,” Ablah says.
He says that’s a big part of why the company chose to open here.
“They can see where the consumers are buying,” Ablah says. “This is a big deal for Wichita because people won’t have to travel to Kansas City.”
Duluth is bucking a trend, he says.
“It’s nice to see a retailer who has had great internet sales now want to have bricks and mortar, which is not exactly the norm in the retail shopping center business.”
The store should open in the first half of 2019.
The new Michaels store will make the third one for Wichita. There’s a Michaels on the west side at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize Road and another already on the east side but much farther south at One Kellogg Place at Kellogg and Greenwich.
The Greenwich Place Five Below will be Wichita’s second.
The fast-growing Philadelphia-based chain opened its first Wichita store last year by Academy Sports & Outdoors on Maize Road on the west side.
The store sells trendy clothing, home decor and more at $5 or below.
Five Below specifically targets teens and tweens, but people of all ages shop the eight “worlds” of the store, as the chain calls them.
Those categories are tech, style, sports, room, party, crafts, now and candy.
There are several Famous Footwear stores in Wichita, including one at 3731 N. Rock Road, which isn’t far from Greenwich Place. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis-based chain did not clarify if that store is moving or not.
Look for more details on all of the new Greenwich Place stores as they get closer to opening next year.
