Spirit AeroSystems to add 1,400 more jobs in Wichita, president says

In a move Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer called “the biggest news in this state in a long time,” Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday that it plans to add 1,400 more jobs in Wichita next year.

This is on top of the 1,000 employees the aviation company already announced it would be hiring.

Spirit announced plans to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita — 800 in 2018 and 200 in 2019 — as part of a $1 billion Wichita plant expansion at the end of last year. The company reached that goal within months, Gentile said.

Last month, the company said it would add 320 new jobs as part of an $18 million bond request approved by the Wichita City Council. Those jobs would be in addition to the 1,000 jobs announced last December.





The new jobs will bring the number of Spirit employees in Wichita from 11,000 on the day of the announcement last December to 13,400 at the end of 2019, Gentile said.

The aircraft supplier and city’s largest employer revealed plans in May for a 150,000-square-foot building — part of the $1 billion expansion that includes 1,000 new jobs.