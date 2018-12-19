How to land one of the 1,400 new jobs opening at Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday that it will be adding 1,400 new jobs in Wichita next year.

The majority of the added jobs will be hourly positions, said Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile, including mechanics, machine operators, sheet metal workers and people working with composites and metallics.

Most jobs will be “assembly-line” work with market-rate salaries, he said.

The average salary for the new jobs will be $56,000 a year, said Keturah Austin, senior spokesperson for Spirit.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Spirit AeroSystems President and CEO said the company offers a “great tuition reimbursement program” and can “jumpstart” a career, even if people don’t plan to stay in aviation long term.

Here are a few ways to get information on training for those jobs and where to apply.

▪ Workers with the required experience, training or certification should keep an eye job listings as they get posted on spiritaero.com/careers, where you can apply online.

▪ People who would like to get training for new production jobs at Spirit can call WSU Tech at 316-677-9400 or email admissions@wsutech.edu. WSU offers a variety of training programs and certifications that can take less than a semester to complete or two years for an associate’s degree.

▪ To calculate the cost of attending WSU Tech, the school has a tuition and fees calculator on its website.