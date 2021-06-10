Job fair for manufacturing, warehouse jobs in Wichita next week looking to hire 100

Searching for jobs online can seem overwhelming for some. A Wichita staffing agency will host a job fair Tuesday where applicants can interview and meet recruiters on site. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Workers looking for a job in manufacturing or warehousing can attend a job fair Tuesday through a local staffing agency that will hold interviews on site and could employ people the following week.

LSI Staffing is looking to fill more than 100 positions at about 20 different companies. Wages start anywhere from $11 to $17 an hour depending on the company and the worker’s experience.

There are some open jobs for clerical and administrative work as well as general labor and production, said Angie Marlett, manager for the agency in Wichita.

At first, employees would work for LSI Staffing instead of the company itself. However, many of the positions are temporary-to-hire, so employees would work toward eventually being employed directly by the company rather than the staffing agency after a certain amount of time, Marlett said.

Marlett said she can’t share names of the companies, but the manufacturers will be familiar to employees who have worked in industry around Wichita before.

Like some other companies, the staffing agency is having a difficult time filling open positions. LSI Staffing serves Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas and Iowa but is headquartered in Wichita.

“Production is picking up at most companies dramatically,” Marlett said. “And we’re not seeing the employees come in like we need them to.”

The job fair will offer free muffins to anyone who attends, and a similar event next month will have free barbecue. The agency tries to do something different for each hiring event to draw people in.

“They can come in, see the facility, meet recruiters and have some hamburgers,” Marlett said. “They can answer questions they have and get to know their history and work experience.”

Anyone who would like to attend the job fair should bring their resume and ID. Workers can also start the application process online ahead of time so they don’t have to fill out paperwork on site.

Visit jobs.lsistaffingbrands.com to see some of the open positions.

The job fair will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 250 N. Kansas St. in Wichita.

