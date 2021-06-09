Local

As Wichita Public Schools continues free summer meal program, here’s where to get food

Tarryn Cline, left, visits with neighborhood friend Niki Rodriguez, during the first day of the Federal Summer Meals program at West Side Christian Church in 2010. In summer 2021, Wichita Public Schools will continue its free summer meal program through the USDA. Eagle file photo

Children 18 years old and younger can receive free meals this summer through Wichita Public Schools with no registration or pre-order required.

The Summer Food Service Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture started June 1 in Wichita and will continue while school is not in session. Breakfast and lunch is served at 28 different locations across the city, where children and families can take food to go or dine-in in most cases.

The school will give families a boxed lunch for each child and a breakfast for the following day. The kids do not have to be present in order to pick up the food.

Breakfast generally includes one serving of a grain, one serving of fruit or juice and one serving of milk. Lunch includes a grain, a meat or meat alternative, fruits, vegetables and milk. Meat alternatives could include yogurt, a cheese stick or other protein sources.

While the food is only free for those 18 and younger, adults can purchase meals for low prices. Breakfast costs $2.50, lunch is $4.35 and a snack is $2.50 for anyone over 18 years old. The district asks adults to bring exact change because staff do not carry money on site.

When COVID-19 first closed schools last year, USD 259 provided free meals during the school year. Last year, it transitioned to a free summer food program also through the USDA.

Earlier this year, the federal agency extended the Child Nutrition Program waivers through 2022 in response to the pandemic.

The pandemic increased concerns about food insecurity nationally and in Kansas. Last winter, around 1,700 people — including 500 families — sought groceries from one Wichita pantry each week.

In 2018, one in eight Kansans faced food insecurity, according to the Kansas Food Bank. In 2020, that grew to one in six Kansans. One in four children across the state also had a lack of food in 2020.

Locations offering free meals this summer are:

Wichita Public Schools asks families to please wear a face mask when picking up food.

Visit www.usd259.org/summerfood to view all pick-up locations, menus, a calendar and more.

