Trying to call Wichita police Patrol South? You can’t. Here’s why.

If you’ve been trying to call the Wichita Police Department’s south-side station and can’t get through, you aren’t alone.

Officer Charley Davidson says a phone and internet outage has been plaguing the Patrol South Bureau, 211 E. Pawnee, since Monday afternoon. As always, anyone who needs emergency help should call 911 instead.

If you need to reach Patrol South for another reason, you can visit in person or call one of the other bureaus around town or the police department’s case desk.

Those numbers are:

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Patrol East, 316-350-3420





Patrol West, 316-350-3460





Patrol North, 316-340-3400





Police case desk, 316-268-4221





The bureaus are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Patrol South is located on the southwest corner of Pawnee and Broadway.

Police say the city’s Central Maintenance Facility, 1801 S. McLean, and the Wichita Water Center, 101 E. Pawnee, are also experiencing outages. Authorities think a damaged fiber optic line is to blame.

“City Officials are working to locate and fix the root of the outage,” Davidson said by e-mail.