Man arrested after homeless camp shooting in south Wichita, police say

Wichita police have arrested a suspect in a shooting near I-135 and Hydraulic on Tuesday morning, police say.

A 59-year-old man was arrested without incident around 11:20 a.m., police say.

The shooting happened near a homeless camp along bike trail around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

A 36-year-old man who was staying at the camp with a woman was shot in the abdomen by another homeless man. The 36-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, Davidson said.

Police were looking for a man in tan coveralls with a pump-action shotgun, according to emergency radio traffic and Davidson.

Police set up a perimeter near the woods by the water treatment plant in south Wichita at around 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police also blocked off Hydraulic near I-135, and a firetruck is parked on the bridge over the Arkansas River, blocking traffic from the area.

Police and Highway Patrol cars with lights flashing lined I-135 near the Hydraulic exit.

Evidence of an intensive search for the suspect. A plane is circling a wide area over the Arkansas River and police officers with search dogs are checking the woods near the river and walking along the bike path.

The area is close to Chapin Park and the Starlite Drive-In. It is not a heavily populated area but is known to have homeless people living there, Davidson said.

Davidson said the shooting was not random and the shooter knew the man he shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.