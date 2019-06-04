TV
Kansas girl on ‘Ellen’ today with ‘Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda
Meet 7-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley
Macey Hensley, the girl from Council Grove, Kansas, who caught Ellen DeGeneres’ attention with her presidential know-how more than four years ago, is scheduled to be on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today, Tuesday, June 4.
Macey, now 9 years old, has made numerous appearances on the popular show, which airs on KWCH in Wichita, Channel 12, at 4 p.m. Central. In Kansas City, the episode airs on KMBC, Channel 9, at 3 p.m. Central. She first appeared on the TV show when she was 5.
Today, Macey gets a behind-the-scenes private tour of “Hamilton: The Exhibition” in Chicago from the creator and star of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda.
