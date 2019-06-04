Kansas girl on ‘Ellen’ today with ‘Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda

Meet 7-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be on her family’s farm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be on her family’s farm.

Macey Hensley, the girl from Council Grove, Kansas, who caught Ellen DeGeneres’ attention with her presidential know-how more than four years ago, is scheduled to be on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today, Tuesday, June 4.

Macey, now 9 years old, has made numerous appearances on the popular show, which airs on KWCH in Wichita, Channel 12, at 4 p.m. Central. In Kansas City, the episode airs on KMBC, Channel 9, at 3 p.m. Central. She first appeared on the TV show when she was 5.

Today, Macey gets a behind-the-scenes private tour of “Hamilton: The Exhibition” in Chicago from the creator and star of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda.