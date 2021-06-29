Wichita’s West Street has so many taco restaurants. Now, it’s about to get another.

If you’re craving a taco, you might want to head to West Street.

The west-side corridor is now home to so many taco restaurants between Kellogg and Zoo Boulevard, though, that you might have trouble choosing where to stop.

Later this week, yet another choice will be added when DonTortaco Marin gets a West Street address.

The little taco truck, which has earned a following in west Wichita since it opened in the fall of 2018, is about to add a brick-and-mortar spot. Owner Hector Marin, who for three years has been regularly operating out of the parking lot of the Carniceria El Guero store at Central and St. Paul, has taken over the space at 784 N. West St. that has been vacant since Krab Kingz Seafood closed last spring.

The former Krab Kingz Seafood space will soon have a new restaurant tenant: DonTortaco Marin. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

To start with, Marin said, he plans to continue operating his business out of the truck, which he’ll set up in the parking lot out front. He hopes to move the business into the building in a few weeks. For now, his hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Once he has the restaurant up and running, he said, he’ll find new places in town to operate his mobile business, which operates out of a converted bus.

Don Tortaco Marin has operated at Central and St. Paul since 2018. Courtesy photo

DonTortaco Marin serves things like tacos, quesadillas, tortas, gorditas, flautas and sopes.

Several other taco places also are operating on West Street, and many of them have opened over the past several years.

There’s Tacos tj 664, another taco truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant, which opened in early 2020 and recently moved to its larger home at 1014 N. West St. The owners of that popular restaurant also plan next month to open a birria restaurant called Tacos tj Birria in their former space at 803 N. West St. (They’re aiming for a July 19 opening.)

There’s also Rene’s, which opened at 200 S. West St. in October 2019. And don’t forget long timers like El Ricado’s Mexican Food at 503 N. West St. and Tacos Lopez at 795 N. West St.

Then there are all those fast-food taco options on West Street, including Taco John’s at 656 S. West St.; Qdoba at 583 S. West St.; Taco Tico at 460 N. West St. and Taco Shop at 601 N. West St.

Just a little something to taco bout.