A new Wichita restaurant is opening today in an old Jimmy’s Egg building

It’s grand opening day today for the new Rene’s 3, which has taken over the space at 200 S. West Street that Jimmy’s Egg vacated almost a year ago.

The restaurant is the third for owners Rene Guadarrama and his wife, Neli Castro Guadarrama, who opened the original Rene’s 18 years ago and a second in the old Dairy Queen space at 9310 W. Central in 2016.

Rene’s 3, a deluxe version of Wichita’s other two Rene’s, opens today on West Street. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

But this Rene’s is much more deluxe than the original. Traditionally, Rene’s is known as a fast, late-night drive-through place. But this version is more dine-in friendly. At 288 seats, the dining room is much bigger than at the two existing Rene’s, and the Guadarramas also plan to add a bar at the front of the restaurant. They’re waiting on their liquor license.

It will have the same menu of burritos, tacos, enchiladas and other Mexican favorites that the other two have. Rene’s also serves breakfast plates and breakfast burritos.

The hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. The new Rene’s also has a drive through.