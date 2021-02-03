This Wichita restaurant just completed a big move — even though it only went a few blocks

The new Tacos tj 664 space is several times larger than the original.

A little more than a year after it first opened in Wichita, a popular taco restaurant has completed its move from a tiny former Sonic building to a big new space with room for more than three times the people.

Tacos tj 664’s, a restaurant that sells Tijuana-style street food, earlier this week relocated from 803 N. West Street to the former Copas Loka’s Sports & Cantina space at 1014 N. West St. That building has been home over the years to a rotating string of restaurants, including Bucks Bar & Grill.

The new home of Tacos tj 664 is at 1014 N. West Street. Courtesy photo

Tacos tj 664 opened in December 2019 and has since become known for serving tacos in tortillas made from melted cheese, party-sized quesadillas and beef birria. The relocated restaurant is doing a “soft opening” this week so staff can practice and will celebrate its grand opening next week with discounts and live music.

Its hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.

The new space has room for seating for 100 as opposed to the 30 indoor seats the original restaurant had. The menu, which you can see below, includes everything it did in the original restaurant, including street tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas and desserts. The new space also has a bar, so the restaurant has added mixed drinks to its offerings as well as beer.

Tacos tj 664 serves Tijuana-style street food, including tacos served on tortillas made out of melted cheese. Courtesy photo

Owners also plan to hold on to the old Sonic building they’ve been occupying for the past year but are turning it into a new restaurant that will be called Birria tj 664. That restaurant will specialize in birria, a meat dish popular in the Mexican state of Jalisco that Tacos tj 664 has become known for. It should be ready to open in March.

Want to place a to-go order with the new restaurant? Call 316-461-0610.

Tacos tj 664 menu

