Historic Wichita diner will likely reopen soon, and Guy Fieri is partially to thank

Wichita’s historic Brint’s Diner at 4834 E. Lincoln will likely soon have another tenant — and will stay Brint’s Diner — thanks in part to fame it earned through Guy Fieri and his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

On Wednesday, a representative from a Nashville-based commercial real estate firm called Brookwood Capital Advisors posted in a local food-focused Facebook group what sounds like a pretty sweet deal on the space. The group, which just purchased the building, is looking for someone to lease it, the post said, and it is offering six months free rent plus $10,000 to help with startup costs.

In just 24 hours, the group has already heard from many interested parties, said the agent, Will Hulshof, on Tuesday.

“We like to move quickly,” he said. “I expect a decision to be made soon.”

Brint’s Diner, a pre-fab Valentine Diner that first opened in 1960, is a longtime Wichita favorite that has had many owners and operators over the decades. It was closed by its most recent tenants in April, and the building was soon put on the market.

Previously, it was owned by longtime Wichita businessman and landlord Homer Morgan, who died in February 2020. But Morrie Sheets with J.P. Weigand recently finalized a deal to sell the building to Brookwood Capital Advisors, who regularly snatch up property across the country that they think has promise. They also bought and then leased the former Church’s Chicken building at 1302 N. Broadway, which opened as Krispy Krunchy Chicken in June 2019.

The Brint’s space interested the group for many reasons, Hulshof said, not the least of which was the fact that it had been featured on Fieri’s show back in 2007, when it was owned by Jessie Medina.

“It certainly helps,” he said. “It’s a cool little spot and a clean spot compared to what we’ve taken on in the past.”

Hulshof said that the group wants the new tenant to keep the name Brint’s Diner since it’s so well known locally, but they’ll have some flexibility in creating the menu.

“We prefer someone that has a good background or a permanent restaurant now that they own and operate,” he said. “We want someone with a strong business background.”

The incentives the group is offering are standard practice for them, he said. They like to “set whoever we go with up for long-term success.”

Those interested in talking about the lease can reach Hulshof by messaging him on Facebook: www.facebook.com/will.hulshof

The most recent tenants of the Brint’s building were the Nelson family, who served diner fare with a soul food twist from 2019 until they left in April, announcing plans to open a different restaurant called Double Barrel Bar & Grill elsewhere in town. They haven’t yet shared where it will be.

Locals love Brint’s partly because of its status as a Valentine Diner. About 2,000 of the pre-fab buildings were made by Wichita’s Valentine Manufacturing between 1938 and 1971, and architecture buffs are still passionate about them. Other remaining Valentine Diners in Wichita include the Sport Burger building at 134 N. Hillside and The Grinder Man at 510 E. Pawnee.

I’ll let you know when the new owners settle on a tenant.