Classic Wichita Valentine diner is vacant again, most recent owners moving to new space

The historic pre-fab Valentine Diner at 4834 E. Lincoln that first opened in 1960 was closed by its most recent tenants on Saturday, and now, they have plans to open a new bar and grill elsewhere.

The Nelson family, which reopened Brints in November 2019, has changed the name of its Facebook page from Brint’s Diner to Double Barrel Bar & Grill, a new business family members plan to open within 60 days. Family members have a few buildings they’re considering and say they ideally would like to land on the west side.

Double Barrel Bar & Grill will serve burgers, wings, fish, steak and house-cut fries — many of the items the Nelson’s are already serving at Brint’s. It won’t serve breakfast, though.

The Brint’s Diner building has a long history in Wichita, and that history includes being frequently occupied and vacated. The building is now listed for sale for $55,000.

Before the Nelson family took over in 2019, serving diner fare with a soul food twist, the Brint’s building had been vacant for about a year. It’s famous not only for its 2007 inclusion on Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” but also for its status as a Valentine diner. About 2,000 of the pre-fab buildings were made by Wichita’s Valentine Manufacturing between 1938 and 1971, and architecture buffs are still passionate about them. Other remaining Valentine Diners in Wichita include the Sport Burger building at 134 N. Hillside and The Grinder Man at 510 E. Pawnee.

I’ll let you know when the Nelsons settle on a location for their new venture.