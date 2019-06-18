A new fried chicken chain with a descriptive name is moving into the Wichita market

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is opening a free-standing store on North Broadway in a couple of weeks. The Wichita Eagle

A new fried chicken chain is moving into the Wichita market, and the first one should be open by July 1 in the former Church’s Chicken space at 1302 N. Broadway.

Emrul K. Akter is the franchisee for Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a Cajun-style chicken chain that operates mainly out of convenience stores across the country, including in towns like Paola, Salina, Ottawa and Topeka.

Akter has signed on to open a free-standing store, though, and he hopes to add at least four more. He’s looking for possible locations now.





The restaurant specializes in fried chicken meals, Cajun tenders, Cajun fish and fried shrimp. It also sells chicken wings.

It’s known for some of its unique sides, including deep fried corn on the cob, “Boudin Bites,” which are fried balls of rice and pork, and honey butter biscuits, some studded with berries.

The restaurant chain was established in 1989 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

You can see the menu below. (Though it doesn’t list the fried corn.)

The hours at the new restaurant, which will have a drive through, will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.