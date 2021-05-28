Hong Kong-style bubble waffles are coming to Wichita

The new food kiosks at Union Station are getting a new tenant. Wichita

A sweet new dessert business that specializes in a Hong Kong street treat called bubble waffles is coming to downtown Wichita.

Fnu Erico, who has worked in several other local restaurants including Tuptim Thai and Yokohama Ramen Joint, is opening his own business called Sweet House in the kiosks at Union Station. He’ll be taking over the one next to the space that Wichita Cheesecake Co. is vacating to move to the former Scooter’s spot at Douglas and Rock Island.

The business, which Erico hopes to have open sometime in June, will specialize in bubble waffles (also known as egg waffles,) which are made in a special mold and served with ice cream and other sweet toppings.

He’ll also serve some other sweet treats popular in other countries but not familiar in Wichita, including a sandwich made by grilling a hot dog bun with cheese, butter and sprinkles; and coffee buns, also known in Malaysia as kopi roti, which are soft, buttery pastries flavored like coffee.

Erico says he is from Indonesia but has a friend in Washington whose bubble waffle business is taking off and he suggested Erico give it a try.

Nathan George of Occidental Management handled the lease.

I’ll keep you posted on the Sweet House opening date.