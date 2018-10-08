East Wichita’s newest Thai restaurant opens today

Rock Road now has Thai food.

Today is opening day at the new Tuptim Thai restaurant at 2121 N. Rock Road, the space that most recently held GangNam Kitchen and Adrian’s Cafe before that.

The restaurant is owned by Howie Chandra, who opened a restaurant by the same name in Topeka three years ago. He’d been looking to expand into Wichita and liked the Rock Road space.

Tuptim Thai has both a lunch and a dinner menu. It specializes in pad Thai and other authentic Thai dishes. You can see the full menu here. It includes soups, salads, curry bowls, noodle and rice entrees and standard Thai dishes like Thai basil and Pad See Ew.

It will serve liquor, but its liquor license is still three or four weeks away, Chandra said.





The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. To order online, visit www.tuptimthaiwichita.com, and for more information, call 316-768-2550.