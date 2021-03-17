Two Wichita coffee shops open, one closes and a couple of others make adjustments

The Scooter’s that opened in five years ago at Douglas and Rock Island is gone. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita is full of coffee developments these days: shops closing, shops opening, shops extending their hours.

Here’s a roundup of the latest from the caffeine front:

New shops

Sunflower Espresso, 500 S. Topeka: Longtime coffee truck owner Kate Hutchens and her business partner Michelle Barrett, have just opened the coffee shop they first told me about back in December. The new Sunflower Espresso Cafe celebrated over the weekend the grand opening of its new cafe inside of Fireworx Wichita, an office and co-working space that opened a year ago inside the old Fire Engine Station No. 2 building at 500 S. Topeka.

The new cafe is set up in the old fire chief’s office and has about 450 feet on the ground floor of the 16,000 square-foot building. There’s a walk-up window for ordering as well as some seating along a bar on the wall. The menu includes espresso drinks like Americanos, chai tea lattes, breve lattes and cappuccinos as well as mochas, including a lavender mocha and one made with a hint of rose. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The new space also includes one extra fun feature: an original fire pole that connects to the second floor, though it’s just for decoration — not for use.

Cafe LA, 1916 E. Pawnee: An unusual little coffee business has just opened next door to Rice & Roll by Xing Xing, the little restaurant near Pawnee and Southeast Boulevard. It’s called Cafe LA, and it’s a Vietnamese coffee shop that’s been operating for about two weeks. It serves what I can attest is some pretty potent cafe sua, an iced Vietnamese coffee made with sweetened condensed milk. It also has other bottled and canned beverages.

The inside has a few tables, and people are playing Video Keno in the corner. An employee told me that people are welcome to buy food next door at Rice & Roll and eat it at Cafe LA.

Recently closed

Scooter’s Coffee, 801 E. Douglas: At some point in the recent past, the Scooter’s coffee that had been operating at 801 E. Douglas for five years closed down and cleared out. The sit-down Scooter’s was one of the first businesses that opened in the renovated Union Station project back in March 2016. It had a drive-through and operated out of a corner spot in the old Grand Hotel building. I’ve reached out to landlord Occidental Management to find out if anything new might be taking o er the spot but haven’t heard back yet. Those who miss the shop, though, can find another Scooter’s — this one a drive-through only kiosk — owned by a different franchisee just around the corner at 311 N. Washington.

Adding hours

Leslie Coffee Co., 930 W. Douglas: This popular Delano coffee shop just extended its hours and now is open until 4:30 p.m. daily. For now, it’s still operating on a to-go basis only, though the owner has several tables set up outside, and they’ve been popular on warm-weather days.

Dine-in’s back

Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas: IN case you missed it Reverie Coffee Roasters — which had closed its shop for dine-in for much of the pandemic — reopened its dining room on March 1. It now has limited dine-in seating though is still following COVID-19 safety protocols. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 4 .m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.