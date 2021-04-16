Take that, east side: Maize Road in Wichita is getting all the new restaurants lately

Diners who live on the west side are accustomed to all the exciting stuff happening out east — on Rock Road or more recently on North Greenwich.

But during the past several months, it’s the west side that’s been making all the announcements. Not only have several new eateries opened along Maize Road recently, but of late, many more have announced their plans to open on the west-side thoroughfare.

Here’s a roundup of the dining options that will soon be available on Maize Road as well as a list of what’s opened over the past year.

Coming soon

OPENS MONDAY — Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen, 2755 N. Maize Road: Well-known Wichita chef Youssef Youssef plans to open this casual Mediterranean eatery on Monday in the former Pie Five space, next door to Firehouse Subs and in front of the SuperTarget. His menu includes the fattoush salad he made famous at his former restaurants like Le Monde and Marbella, as well as soups, sandwiches, wraps and Mediterranean items from the grill. People will order their food at the counter then wait to have it delivered to their tables. The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Youssef Youssef’s new Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen opens on Monday near 21st and Maize. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

OPENS IN JUNE — Scooter’s, Kellogg and Maize: Local Scooter’s franchisee Mackenzie Burnett just keeps opening coffee drive-throughs in Wichita, and she plans to add another one this summer. She’s secured a piece of land just north of Kellogg on the east side of Maize Road, where she plans to build her sixth area Scooter’s store, she said. It will be similar to her newest Scooter’s, which opened at West and Maple in September with a menu board and speaker on one side of the building and a pickup window on the other. Burnett also owns the Scooter’s at 3123 N. Rock Road, at 7399 W. Central and at 3480 N. Ridge Road as well as one in El Dorado.

OPENS SUMMER 2021 — Torchy’s Tacos, 2901 N. Maize Road: Several readers have written to ask about the Torchy’s Tacos going up at 29th and Maize, which has been under construction for some time now. Some have even noted that work there appears to have stopped. I checked in with a Torchy’s spokesperson this week who said that “There is no delay and Torchy’s is still tracking for a summer 2021 opening.” (Back in September, they were aiming for early spring.) Wichita’s first Torchy’s Tacos opened at 21st and Rock last fall, selling a menu of what it calls “damn good” tacos. Torchy’s is an Austin-based chain that also has new restaurants in Lawrence and Olathe.

OPENS SUMMER 2021 — Five Guys, 37th North and Maize Road: “Wait,” you might think to yourself. “Maize Road already has a Five Guys.” While that’s true, it doesn’t have a Five Guys with a drive-up window. At least not yet. The local franchisees of Five Guys Burgers and Fries have decided to move their restaurant now operating at 2616 N. Maize Road to a new building at 37th and Maize Road. The new space, which will be ready by this summer, will have more square footage and will have a drive-up window, where people who pre-ordered their food grab it without getting out of the car. Only one other Five Guys in the chain has such a feature.

The new Meddys at NewMarket Square will have a large patio on the building’s south side. Courtesy

OPENS IN AUGUST — Meddys, 2441 N. Maize Road: The 21st and Maize area will get another Mediterranean food option later this summer when Alex Harb opens his fifth local Meddys restaurant, this one in the NewMarket Square space vacated last year by BurgerFi. He’s hoping to have the new restaurant open by Aug. 1, and it will include a large covered patio on the building’s south side that will seat between 70 and 80 people and feature live music. The new Meddys will have a similar design as the other four in Wichita — at 7906 E. Harry, 21st and Greenwich, Douglas and Washington and Kellogg and Ridge, the newest Meddys, which opened in October. It will have a full bar serving craft cocktails.

OPENS FALL 2021 — Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2768 N. Maize Road: The owners of Hurts Donut in Wichita are getting into the smoothie business and plan to open the first Wichita location of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit space sometime this fall. Aaron and Jenni Courtney said this is the first of several Tropical Smoothie Cafes they plan to open in the Wichita area. The chain, which started in Destin, Florida, has 850 stores across the country, and in addition to smoothies, it serves sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas.

Recently opened

Pizza Hut/Wing Street, 737 N. Maize Road: Observant fans of The Hut might have noticed that the restaurant that had long operated at 8977 W. Central recently relocated to the endcap of a strip mall at 737 N. Maize Road, where a T-Mobile store once operated. The new store has a pickup window.

Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant, 2330 N. Maize Road, suite 1500: This restaurant, owned by Agustine and Rosa Castaneda, opened in February in the former Rancho Nuevo space. It serves Tex-Mex favorites including beer-battered shrimp tacos, chipotle pasta, posada poblano enchiladas and chile rellenos.

Barn’rds, 37th and Maize: This roast beef restaurant relocated from the east side to a big new building at 37th and Maize in September of last year. The family-owned building had been operating in Wichita for 37 years.