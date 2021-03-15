Wichita is about to get its seventh Chipotle restaurant

Wichita is about to get its seventh Chipotle and its second “Chipotlane.”

A spokesperson for Chipotle confirms that the chain will open another restaurant this summer in Wichita and that it will include a Chipotlane — a drive-up window where people can pick up orders they’ve made in advance online or via their mobile apps.

Though the spokesperson didn’t say where the new Chipotle would be built, city records show that Chipotle has applied for a building permit at 2608 N. Greenwich Court, which is right next to Saltgrass Steakhouse at the fast-growing Greenwich Place Shopping Center, K-96 and Greenwich.

That shopping area, which also includes Dave & Buster’s, has also added chains like Panera and a Schlotzky’s, over the past year and a half.

Wichita’s first Chipotle with a drive-up window opened in December 2019 at 21st and Amidon. Wichita’s other Chipotlane-less restaurants are at 7130 W. Maple, Kellogg and Rock, 29th and Rock, 21st and Maize, and Central and Hillside.