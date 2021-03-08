A new smoothie chain is coming to Wichita

A photo from the interior of a Tropical Smoothie Cafe that opened in the Kansas City area in 2015 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Wichita will soon be getting a national smoothie chain.

This morning, Hurts Donut owners Aaron and Jenni Courtney said that they are planning to open a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Wichita later this year.

They’ll be taking over the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit space at 2768 N. Maize Road and hope to have it open by fall. Jenni Coutney said this is the first of several Tropical Smoothie Cafes they plan to open in Wichita.

Jenni and Aaron Courtney are bringing Tropical Smoothie Cafe to Wichita. Courtesy photo

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a chain that started in Destin, Florida, and has 850 stores across the country. In addition to smoothies, it serves sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. There are several in the Kansas City area.

The Courtneys took over Hurts Donut at 7010 W. 21st in 2019 and plan to continue operating it.