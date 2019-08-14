A Chipotle with a drive-up window set to open later this year in Wichita

Construction has already started on a new Chipotle, which should be open by the year’s end at 21st and Amidon.

Wichita is about to add a Chipotle, and this one will be the first in town with a “Chipotlane.”

Wichita’s sixth Chipotle is already under construction at 21st and Amdion, at the spot in New Leaf Plaza where the old Payless ShoeSource building was demolished.

Chipotle regional manager Drew Sell, who will open the store, said that if construction stays on track, it should be ready by December.

It will have the newest Chipotle design, Sell said, and it will be the only Chipotle in the area to have one of the chain’s new drive-up windows. That’s not the same as a drive-through, he said. It’s designed for people who have ordered in advance online or via their mobile apps and want to pick up their food without getting out of their cars.

ICT Capital is the developer involved in the project.

The last time Chipotle opened a restaurant in Wichita was 2012, when a new one was constructed at 7130 W. Maple. Derby added a Chipotle four years ago.

The other Wichita Chipotle restaurants are at Kellogg and Rock, at 29th and Rock, at 21st and Maize and at Central and Hillside.

Stay tuned for updates on construction.