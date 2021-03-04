Three Wichita restaurants temporarily closed in December. Only one seems likely to return.

The owners of Sorrel’s Jamaican Food at 222 S. Commerce said they’d reopen in the spring. But the phone number is disconnected, and the space seems abandoned. The Wichita Eagle

Back in December, when COVID-19 numbers were worsening and restaurant business was slowing, a few local owners announced plans to close down until spring. A couple of them mentioned March 1 as target reopening dates.

Now, March 1 has passed, and spring is in the air. So what’s next for these restaurants?

Here’s a look at what is known about three of those restaurants, at least one of which will not be reopening.

El Rincon, 11309 E. Kellogg: This Mexican restaurant opened over the summer in the former Beijing Bistro space at near Kellogg and Greenwich but has been closed since Dec. 12. At the time, owners said the closing would be temporary. But since then, said co-owner Ricardo Ortiz, they’ve decided they won’t be reopening at all — at least not in that space. They’re going to “hold off for a while” on their business, he said, though they haven’t ruled out eventually trying again in a different spot.

Sorrel’s Jamaican Food, 222 S. Commerce: This restaurant, which moved to its Intrust Bank Arena-adjacent space in November 2019, announced in early December plans to shut down until spring because of slow business during the pandemic. Recently, fans have been asking them on their Facebook page if they’ll be opening anytime soon, but they haven’t replied, and the phone number at the restaurant is disconnected. I went by today and it appears that the space has been abandoned. Owners haven’t returned messages yet, but I’ll update this post if they do.

A new sign on the door at Sam’s Southern Eatery says it will reopen soon. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 6600 W. Central: This restaurant, which opened in January 2020 in the former Marco’s Cantina space near Central and Ridge, closed in December, posting a sign on the door that said the restaurant would reopen on March 1. Now, that date has passed, and it still isn’t open. I reached out to the owners and haven’t heard back, but there’s a new sign on the door that reads, “Opening soon under new management.” I’ll let you know what I find out.