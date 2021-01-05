The list of Wichita restaurants on hiatus until spring just keeps growing

Add the new Mexican restaurant El Rincon to the growing list of Wichita eateries on hiatus until spring.

Co-owner Ricardo Ortiz says that the restaurant — which opened over the summer in the former Beijing Bistro space at 11309 E. Kellogg — will be closed until March. He says the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt business.

“It’s been pretty slow,” he said.

El Rincon has been closed since Dec. 12. He doesn’t have an exact reopening date yet, he said.

Over the weekend, I also reported that Sam’s Southern Eatery at 6600 E. Central was also on the list, having closed in December after “not getting enough business to keep on operating properly.” A sign on the door says it will reopen on March 1.

In early December, both Little Lion Cafe at 2721 E. Central and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food at 222 S. Commerce also announced plans to shut down until spring.