Wichita rejoiced when this iconic restaurant returned 6 years ago. Now, it’s on the move

Almost five years ago, fans of “Wich-Italian” institution Angelo’s realized a dream when the restaurant reopened after being closed for 10 years. Suddenly, the baked lasagnas and decadent pizzas Wichitans had loved since the restaurant first opened in 1960 were back.

The revival has also been a hit, so much so that the restaurant is about to move to a bigger space.

Late last week, Angelo’s owners Gina Fasciano Hogan and her father, Jack Fasciano, announced that the restaurant they’ve operated at 5231 E. Central since March of 2016 would soon relocate.

Angelo’s is relocating from its home of almost five years. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

But it isn’t moving far. It’s taking over the space at 5900 E. Central that Picasso’s Pizzeria East vacated when it closed at the start of the pandemic. That’s less than a half mile east of the current space.

The reasons for the move are many, Fasciano Hogan said. Not only will the new space allow more parking — something that the current setup lacks — but it also will allow Angelo’s to eventually triple its seating. The new space also has a large bar, which the owners are excited about.

Their current space, which has been operating on a take-out only basis for months, is tiny and seats only about 50 people.

Fasciano Hogan said she hopes the move can be complete in a month or two. They signed the lease at the beginning of last week and will be slowly moving in. An oven and hood still have to be installed.

Even after the move, though, Angelo’s will stick with carryout only until at least springtime, she said.

Angelo’s will have a lot more space when it takes over the former Picasso’s building on East Central. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

“Then, we plan to add patio seating,” she said. “We hope to open for full dine-in service when the Covid numbers are trending in the right direction or most of our staff is able to be vaccinated.”

In the meantime, she said, Angelo’s will continue offering food curbside at its current location.

Jack Fasciano’s parents, Angelo and Anna, got their start making pizzas out of the basement of their house in the late 1950s. Sicilian-born Angelo, who worked at Boeing, would sell the pizzas to co-workers.

They became so popular that he opened a small restaurant on South Laura in 1960. The family moved the restaurant to a building near Harry and Hillside in 1961, then moved to a location across the street in 1976.

The restaurant was known for its distinct pizzas, salads with pickledeggplant and homey pasta dishes. It grew in popularity and expanded. At one point, five Angelo’s were operating across the city. The family also had restaurants in Andover, Hutchinson and Tulsa.

Anna Fasciano died of complications from diabetes in March 2004. Angelo died a year later, in March 2005.

Son Jack Fasciano took over the businesses, but the last remaining location at 1930 S. Oliver closed in July 2006. He had run out of money and couldn’t keep the restaurant afloat.

A decade later, urged on by ardent fans and assisted by a Kickstarter campaign, the Fascianos were able to reopen.

I’ll keep you posted on an opening date for the new Angelo’s.