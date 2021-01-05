Wichita’s newest fried chicken restaurant is ready to open

Another brand new Church’s Chicken restaurant is ready to go in Wichita.

The new restaurant is at 3824 E. Harry and is set to open on Friday.

This is the second Church’s for Mike Jizzini, the entrepreneur who is reviving the Church’s chain in Wichita. He opened his first restaurant at 13th and Oliver in November 2018 to long lines and big crowds.

The new Church’s was built on the site that for years was home to a trolly car-shaped restaurant building. Most recently, it was painted bright blue and held a Mexican restaurant called Mariscos Vuelve a La Vida El Perron.

The site is also next door to an old Church’s building that has been vacant since 2015, when the chain abruptly left town. It’s now boarded up.

Jizzini had planned to have the Harry restaurant open sooner but ran into complications with getting approval to merge three small lots he needed to build the restaurant, which will have 2,250 square feet and a drive-through. Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

The Harry restaurant is the ninth new Church’s in Kansas. Jizzini is also planning a new Church’s for Pawnee and Broadway.