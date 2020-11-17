This Wichita restaurant closed a year ago, but next week, fans can get another taste

It’s been just over a year since Wichita lost its only kolache shop. And during that time, the former restaurant’s most dedicated fans have not stopped missing it.

Now, as a Thanksgiving treat, they’ll be able to get another taste.

The former owners of Kolace, which operated at 8641 W. 13th from January 2018 until September of last year, are taking Thanksgiving orders for their kolaches, which are stuffed Czechoslovakian pastries.

The shop was owned by Mike Watkins and Jaci Katz, who have moved on from the business but have not stopped missing their customers.

Earlier this month, they posted on the restaurant’s former Facebook page that they were taking special orders.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hello Kolache Loving Friends!!!!THANKSGIVING SPECIAL -9 Kolaches for $25 (frozen unbaked or baked)18 Kolaches... Posted by KOLÁČE on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

They’re offering five different flavors: bacon egg and cheese; everything bagel with ham; spinach, egg and cheese; sausage, jalapeno and cheese; and a kolache stuffed with bierock filling.

People can get nine for $25 or 18 for $45, and the kolaches are available baked or frozen and unbaked.

People must place orders by Sunday, and they’ll be able to pick up from a neighborhood near 21st and Tyler between 1 and 3 p.m. and 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Lots of people are ordering the kolaches to serve throughout Thanksgiving weekend, Katz said. They’re good frozen for up to two months.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Though they have no immediate plans to reopen the restaurant, Katz said, the couple might try to put on more frequent kolache sales like this one.

They still get messages all the time, even though a new restaurant — Uno Mas — has since taken over their former space.

“They’ve never taken our name off the sign out by the street, so we still get people questioning whether we’re open,” she said.

Those who want to place a kolache order should do so by sending a message via the Kolace Facebook page, facebook.com/Kolaceks.