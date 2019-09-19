Restaurant that opened less than two years ago in new west-side development is closing

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery (FILE VIDEO) The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) The new bakery smells like heaven and is open at 13th and Tyler.

If you became a fan of Wichita’s Kolace during its nearly two years in business, you’ll want to visit again during the next couple of days because it’s about to close.

At least for now.

The shop’s owners announced on Facebook on Wednesday evening that their last day open would be Sunday. They didn’t give a reason other than to say “we have been given a nice opportunity to refocus and regroup Kolace.”

I have messages in to owners Mike Watkins and Jaci Katz about what they’re planning next. I’ll update this post if I hear from them.

Kolace opened in January 2018 at 8641 W. 13th St. The shop was one of the first tenants of the Tyler Pointe development, which also has Bagel Haus, VietNom Nom and Hurricane Sports Grill.

It specialized in kolaches, which are stuffed Czechoslovakian pastries. Watkins and Katz stuffed theirs with fillings both sweet and savory. Their yeasty dough was homemade.

The hours between now and the restaurant’s last day are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

I’ll update this post if I hear more.