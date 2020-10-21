An east-side location of this Wichita taco and burger restaurant opens today

A third Wichita Uno Mas restaurant will open today in Wichita, this one on the east side.

Abel Rodriguez has taken over the former Pita Pit restaurant space at 3242 N. Rock Road. It’s on the north end cap of a strip center that also has Wasabi Sushi Bar.

His new restaurant has a drive-through, which is something that became important to Rodriguez once the pandemic started, he said.

Abel Rodriguez has opened his third brick-and-mortar Uno Mas restaurant, this one on the east side. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Rodriguez, who previous to his solo restaurant career worked for years as a sous chef under Chester’s Chophouse’s former owner Bobby Lane, first ventured out on his own in 2016 by opening his Uno Mas truck. He also now has a burger truck.

His first Uno Mas brick-and-mortar restaurant opened at 1920 W. 21st St. in September 2017, followed by a second restaurant that opened in January in the Tyler Pointe strip center at 13th and Tyler.

Rodriguez is still working on his previously announced plan to move his 21st and Amidon restaurant across the street to 1735 W. 21st St. and take over a strip mall end cap that has a drive through, something his original spot doesn’t have. He said he’s waiting for the city to approve his plans, then construction will take about 90 days.

The new Uno Mas restaurant on North Rock Road will serve tacos as well as gourmet burgers. Courtesy photo

Uno Mas restaurants serve gourmet street tacos, burrito bowls, nachos, loaded fries, tortas and more. The 13th Street restaurant also serves gourmet burgers, and the new restaurant will, too, Rodriguez said.

The hours at the new Uno Mas on Rock Road are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

