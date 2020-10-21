Former 6S Steakhouse chef opening his own Wichita restaurant serving Kobe beef burgers

He moved to Wichita almost three years ago from Los Angeles to help Brandon Steven open his then-new 6S Steakhouse at 6200 W. 21st St.

But when chef Kayson Chong left 6S almost a year ago, he started thinking about opening his own place.

Now, he’s about to do it.

Chong is working on plans for a new Wichita restaurant he’ll call Jumbo’s Beef & Brew. It’s moving into the spot at 3750 N. Woodlawn that was vacated when The Donut Whole moved out last December. The space is part of a strip center that sits just across the street from the Dillons at 37th and Woodlawn.

He hopes to have it open sometime in December.

The restaurant will serve burgers made with Kobe beef, Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches served “hot and wet,” jumbo wings and loaded fries.

“And of course I’m going to play the field and make some cool creations,” he said.

Chong said he was almost ready to get started on his new restaurant concept last year, but things fell through. He decided to try again this year and almost had a loan secured, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

When he found the space on Woodlawn, he decided it would be perfect for a burger restaurant that also served beer. He plans to take down some walls and build a bar, where he’ll serve craft beer and more.

People will seat themselves, and then a server will take their orders. Chong said he’ll likely be able to seat about 76 people inside. He plans to open for lunch and dinner daily and will keep his bar open until 1 a.m. on weekends.

Chong was raised in California and went to culinary school in San Francisco. He worked with a who’s-who list of chefs on the West Coast before being contacted about moving to Kansas to help open 6S.

Since relocating here, he’s bought a house, gotten married and had a son, who’s now 6 months old. Chong and his wife thought about moving back to her home state of Indiana after his tenure at 6S ended, but they ultimately decided to stay put.

“I can make anywhere home,” he said.

I’ll keep you posted as plans for the restaurant progress.