One of the Wichita area’s eight local Jimmy’s Egg restaurants has closed

It almost feels like a new Jimmy’s Egg opens every few months in Wichita.

But now, one of them has closed.

Morrie Sheets, who since 2008 has opened eight Jimmy’s Eggs in the Wichita area with partner Wink Hartman, just closed the restaurant at 200 S. West Street. That location was the duo’s fourth local Jimmy’s Egg when it opened in 2009, and they shut it down on Sunday. All the signage has been removed.

Sheets said that the restaurant was doing okay but not as well as the other seven he operates locally. West Street construction over the years has hurt that location’s performance, he said.

He could have kept it going, he said, but “when Cracker Barrel opened, I just decided I’m not going to fight it.”

Sheets is referring to the big new Cracker Barrel restaurant that opened last month at Kellogg and Ridge, not far from the West Street Jimmy’s Egg.

The other Jimmy’s Eggs are all doing well, he said, and the partners decided to put their resources into the two new restaurants they’re building in Lawrence. Sheets said he’s also eying several bigger Kansas towns.

The other Jimmy’s Eggs in Wichita are at Harry and Hillside, Pawnee and Seneca, Douglas and Hydraulic, Central and Tyler, 21st and Rock, and Central and Webb. There’s also a Jimmy’s Egg in El Dorado.