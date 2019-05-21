A new restaurant tenant for an old Jimmy’s Egg space in Wichita

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook.

The building at 200 S. West St. that’s been empty since Jimmy’s Egg vacated in November is about to get a new restaurant tenant.

The owners of Rene’s Restaurant are planning to open their third Wichita location in the space, and this one will be a bit more deluxe than the original two.

Rene Guadarrama and his wife, Neli Castro Guadarrama, should have the new Rene’s open in two months or so, said their daughter, Alejandra. The couple has owned the original Rene’s for 18 years and opened a second in the old Dairy Queen space at 9310 W. Central in 2016.

Rene’s is a fast-Mexican place that serves a menu that includes big burritos, tacos and nachos and serves food 24 hours. The new Rene’s will have the same menu as the first two and will also be open 24 hours, but the inside will be bigger and more modern, Alejandra said. The capacity of the new place is 288.

The new Rene’s is only about two miles from the original, which is only about two miles from the one added in 2016.

But the Guadarramas couldn’t pass up the Jimmy’s Egg space when it became available, said Alejandra, who works at the Rene’s in the old Dairy Queen space.

“They saw that space and they decided it would be a good spot for a restaurant,” she said. “Its pretty busy in that area.”

I’ll let you know when the new Rene’s is ready to open.