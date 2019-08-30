The sign has been up for months, but the restaurant isn’t opening there after all

The Wichita Eagle

It was April when Hussein Alkasasy and his partners first announced their plans to open a pizza place called Alibi Old Town in the former Peerless spot at 919 E. Douglas.

A few weeks later, the sign went up on the building, which is right next door to District Taqueria on the south side of the street.

Now, it’s almost September, and people are wondering when the pizza place is ever going to open.

The answer: It’s not. At least not in that spot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Recently, the “coming soon” disappeared and a “for rent by owner” sign appeared in the window.

Alkasasy said that he and his partners, Raed Mansour and Ehab Mansour, have decided not to open their pizza restaurant there after all.

“It didn’t work out,” he said.

They still plan to open the shop, where they plan to sell big East Coast style slices, he said, but they’re going to have to find a new spot. He said they’ll alert me when they do.

The partners took over Heroes Sports Bar & Grill in 2017 and also own 6 Degrees, the night club and restaurant that opened at 222 N. Washington late last year. They’ve been “slammed” taking care of both of those businesses, he said.

Initially, the partners said they planned to serve big pizza slices and big beers in a “luxury lounge” type setting. Alkasasy described their vision as “East Coast bistro.”

I’ll let you know when the owners settle on another spot.