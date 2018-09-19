A new restaurant and nightclub called 6 Degrees will open this fall in Old Town.
A giant new restaurant, nightclub will open soon in downtown Wichita

September 19, 2018 08:21 AM

First, it was Heroes Sports Bar & Grill, which they took over and reopened almost a year ago.

Then it was The Chalet, which they refurbished and reopened in the spring.

Now, partners Hussein Alkasasy, Raed Mansour and Ehab Mansour are moving on to a third project. They’re in the process of remodeling the cavernous 10,000 square-foot-space at 222 N. Washington left vacant in July when The Bullpen and Keys Dueling Piano Bar closed after only seven months in business. (The space also was formerly home to Joe’s Old Town Bar & Grill.)

In about six weeks, they plan to open a new business there called 6 Degrees, although the owners are using the degree symbol in the name. They’ve had a sign up outside for a few weeks now.

Alkasasy says that 6 Degrees will be mostly a restaurant that will open as a nightclub on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. He’s not ready to say exactly what type of food 6 Degrees will serve, but he said it won’t be bar food.

“It will be like a full restaurant,” he said. “It’s going to be nice.”

The title 6 Degrees is not a reference to the planned indoor temperature of the new business, Alkasasy said with a laugh. Instead, it’s a reference to the theory that all humans are connected by no more than six degrees of separation.

“We just want to get people to be close to everyone,” he said. “We want to just make Wichita fun.”

I’ll let you know when the partners choose an opening date and when they reveal more details about their plans.

